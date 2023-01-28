Airlifting, delivery of sensitive election materials nationwide in progress – INEC

“the next step is to conduct field tests across the country involving actual voters”

In less than a month to the forthcoming general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that movement of sensitive election materials across the nation is ongoing.

This was disclosed by the INEC’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on Friday, during a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners held in Abuja.

According to Prof Yakubu, the commission is putting a finishing…