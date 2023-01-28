Airlifting, delivery of sensitive election materials nationwide in progress – INEC

By
Headliners
-
1


•940,200 PVCs issued between June 2021 to July 2022 in Lagos
•commends Nigerians over conduct during PVC collection

“the next step is to conduct field tests across the country involving actual voters”

No final list of candidates, Security threat elections INEC,INEC is prosecuting electoral,. INEC to recruit 23,000 ad-hoc staff in Niger, INEC CSOs Media partner , Kaduna Asake INEC candidates,INEC to improve, INEC tells Kano journalists, APC primaries Akwa INEC ,Enugu INEC registration attacks ,AAC NNPP elections INEC,INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates, INEC, PVCs: Voters blame INEC , INEC releases list, INEC voter centres Anambra 

In less than a month to the forthcoming general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that movement of sensitive election materials across the nation is ongoing.

This was disclosed by the INEC’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu on Friday, during a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners held in Abuja.

According to Prof Yakubu, the commission is putting a finishing…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR