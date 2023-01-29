BREAKING: Buhari extends deadline for old naira notes swap

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) request for the extension of the deadline for swapping of old Naira notes to the redesigned ones.

A seven-day grace period, beginning on February 10 to February 17,2023, has also been approved to enable Nigerians to deposit their old notes at the CBN after the February deadline when the old currency would have lost its Legal Tender status.

“10-day extension of the deadline from

January 31, 2023, to February 10, 2023; to legitimately held by Nigerians and achieve more success in cash swap in our rural communities after which all old notes outside the CBN losses their Legal tender Status.”

