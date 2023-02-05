PSC Appoints 3 new DIGs, suspends promotion of 8 CPa, 11 DCPs for failure to appear for interview

Jacob Segun Olatunji | Abuja

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment of three Assistant Inspectors General of Police, AIGs to the rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police, DIGs.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday by the Spokesperson for the Commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani.

According to the statement, “the new DIGs are expected to fill the vacant duty posts created due to the retirements of three DIGs representing the North Central, North East and North West geopolitical zones

“AIG Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, the Force Secretary, will be replacing retired DIG Mustapha Dan- Daura for the North West slot. DIG Dan- Daura retired…