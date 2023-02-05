Three feared dead as two-storey building collapses in Rivers state





A building under construction along Isi Ewu road, Nbodo Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, collaped on Saturday, February 4, leaving at least three persons who were labourers at the site dead.

The workers were on site at the two-storey building when it caved in on Saturday evening leaving many of them injured and three feared dead.

The Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Rivers State Command, Olufemi Ayodele, who confirmed the incident, said preliminary investigation revealed that the rods, pillars and blocks used in the construction of the two-storey building were far below the required specifications.