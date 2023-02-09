Nigeria woos landlocked countries as Buhari unveils Dala Inland port

By Tola Adenubi | Lagos

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the Dala Inland Dryport, in Dala Local Government Area of Kano State.

The inauguration of the Port formed part of President Buhari’s visit to Kano State, recently.

The President, who arrived at 10:32 a.m., was received by the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje and the Minister of Transportation, Mr Mu’azu Sambo, Managing Director of the Dala inland Dryport, Ahmad Rabiu, among others.

Other dignitaries at the event included the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Mr Emmanuel Jime; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Magdalene Ajani and the former Executive…