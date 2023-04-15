Warning signs for prostate cancer

Because my father died from Prostate cancer, I am worried in case I will also have the disease. Kindly let me know the warning signs for the ailment. I am 60 years of age.

Hassan (by SMS)

The warning signs of prostate cancer may include: Difficulty urinating or a weak urine flow: This is often the first sign of prostate cancer. It may be difficult to start urinating or you may have a weak urine flow. Blood in the urine or semen may be a sign of prostate cancer. It is important to see a doctor if you notice blood in your urine or semen. Pain or discomfort in the pelvic area: Prostate cancer can cause pain or discomfort in the pelvic area. This may be felt in the lower back, hips, or…