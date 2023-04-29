Governor Uzodimma denies gunmen attack on convoy

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has dismissed the news over attack of his convoy by gunmen at Okpala along Owerri/Aba express highway on Saturday.

Describing it as fake news, Uzodimma pointed out that the claims that seven persons believed to be security aides on the said convoy died in the process and that five government aides to the Governor sustained different injuries is nothing but a “satanic-driven falsehood”.

In a statement issued Saturday by the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to Governor Oguwike Nwachukwu, he said that the claims by the author that he has spoken to one of the security operatives on condition of anonymity is a wicked fabrication

While denying that no such…