LP Tackles Buhari, Insists APC Stole Its Mandate – THISDAYLIVE

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over a statement the party described as distortion of facts and standing truth on its head.

This is even as the party insisted that it won the February 25 presidential election as against the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

President Buhari had in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said, “that the opposition parties lost the 2023 presidential election because of their “overconfidence, complacency and bad tactical moves, and which he claimed created more problems for them.”

The President further asserted that “while the APC was working hard to retain power in the recent elections, the combined opposition was busy telling their foreign backers that they would defeat the APC.”

But in a swift reaction yesterday, the Labour Party, in a statement issued by the Acting…