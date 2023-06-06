Land dispute: Anambra Assembly mediates between UNIZIK, Amaudo community

Anambra State House of Assembly Committee on Public Petitions and Conflict Resolutions has urged all parties involved in a land dispute between Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Amaudo community to maintain peace pending the resolution of the matter by the Committee.

The Committee made the call during its meeting with parties involved in the matter at Legislative Complex, Awka.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Amaudo Committee recently petitioned Anambra State House of Assembly complaining that Nnamdi Azikiwe University site extension at Amaudo Awka was not properly acquired by the university.

At the meeting, chairman of Amaudo village, Chief Timothy Muotoh alleged that the area in dispute was…