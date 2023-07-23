Silent hunger ravaging Nigeria, dieticians cry out

Dieticians in the country have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make his emergency declaration on food security comprehensive and inclusive by involving dietitians as key stakeholders in driving the proposed war against food insecurity.

The food experts stated that “silent hunger is ravaging the overwhelming majority of people in Nigeria,” and emphasized that this concerning issue should also be a focus for the Federal Government.

The Institute for Dietetics in Nigeria (IDN), the national professional body of dietitians in Nigeria, made this call in a statement on Sunday, expressing their support for President Tinubu’s declaration of emergency on food security in…