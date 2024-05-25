American-based Nigerian engineer unveils new technology in manufacturing sector

A Nigerian-born American-based Engineer and Researcher Ignatius Ekengwu within the confines of the Innovative Smart and Additive Manufacturing Laboratory at the Missouri University of Science and Technology, United States, has unveiled a revolutionary approach in the manufacturing domain.

This new technological innovation termed “Laser Foil Additive Manufacturing using dissimilar materials,” marks a significant stride forward in the realm of additive manufacturing.

In an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune, Ekengwu explained that “at its core, laser foil printing of dissimilar materials in additive manufacturing involves the selective cutting and bonding of layers of…