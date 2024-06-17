KWSIEC insists on Sept 21 LG poll, releases timetable

THE Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) has released timetable of activities for the conduct of local government elections on September 21.

According to a statement by the chairman of the KWSIEC, Muhammed Okanla, in Ilorin, the programme of activities will begin with a meeting with leadership of all the registered political parties in the state, on Friday.

The statement said that the meeting would be followed by primaries of political parties between Monday, June 24 and 30.

Okanla, who said that political parties would be expected to obtain and return nomination forms; KWSIEC 01 and KWSIEC 02; for chairmanship and councilorship elections between Monday, July 1 and 5,…