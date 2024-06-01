Nationwide strike won’t affect ongoing WAEC exam — Controller

The Branch Controller (Ekiti), West Africa Examinations Council, T.A.Y. Lawson has stated that the nationwide strike by the organised labour scheduled to begin on Monday will not disrupt examinations in the state and nationwide.

She disclosed this in a letter titled, ‘Notice of Commencement of Indefinite Strike by NLC and TUC’ with reference number EK/BC/SC/EXAM/07/Vol.1/89 late Friday, addressed to Principals and school heads in Ekiti State

The Nigeria timetable for the examination began Tuesday, April 30 and will end Thursday, June 20, 2024.

The letter read, “The attention of Management has been drawn to a notice of the Commencement of Indefinite Strike by NLC and TUC…