Obaseki declares war on cultists as 150 persons feared dead in Edo

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has condemned the activities of confraternity groups in the state and handed a matching order to security operatives to go after the perpetrators.

He made the disclosure while speaking to newsmen, shortly after a closed-door meeting with security chiefs in Edo state, at the Government House in Benin City.

Obaseki said a review of cult activities indicated that 150 persons have been lost to cult-related activities and homicide from January 2024 till date.

The governor, who also announced a ban on activities of Okaigheles (Youth Leaders) in Edo South Senatorial District, said he has “passed an anti-cultism law which would be implemented to…