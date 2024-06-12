World Bank, Trade Ministry partner NSC to tackle multiple-inspection border posts

The Ministry of Trade and Investment, alongside the World Bank and the Nigeria Shippers’ Council (NSC), have identified simplified trade processes and procedures at the seaports, across states and regional borders as imperative for economic growth.

Speaking recently when the Enhanced National Trade Facilitation Committee and representatives of the World Bank visited the NSC in Lagos, the Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Udoka-Anite explained that the benefits of achieving harmonised, standardised and simplified trading processes and procedures are immense and cannot be over-stated.

Udoka-Anite, who was represented by an Assistant Director in the Office of the Minister, Dr….