NECA Solicits End For Child Labour

By Esenvosa Izah

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has called for concerted efforts by stakeholders to end child labour in the workplace and across the country.

NECA Director-General, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, made the call on Tuesday in commemoration of the World Day Against Child Labour marked on every June 12.

Oyerinde said that there was the need for concrete actions and collaboration to fulfill the country’s commitments.

“As stakeholders, we must reflect on our progress on this important issue and identify areas where we can intensify our efforts,” he said.

He said that child labour remained a pressing issue in the country which “affects millions of children denied of basic rights to education, health and a safe environment.

“This day serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need to implement and strengthen policies.

“These policies should be aimed at eradicating child labour in the workplace, particularly within business value…