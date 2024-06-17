Board appointments: APC members reject Abia nominees, write Tinubu

With the exception of two persons, the Scribe of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State Chapter under the aegis of Abia APC Stakeholders Forum (AASF) has rejected all other nominees for appointments into the various Governing Boards/Councils of Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria.

The Forum stated that outside the former minister of state for science and technology, Chief Henry Ikoh and Barrister Chijioke Ikpo, the other nominees belonged to either the Labour Party (LP) or the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

To this end, the Group has written to President Bola Tinubu, appealing for the withdrawal of the nominees.

Signed by former Minority Leader of Abia State House…