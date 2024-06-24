Nigerian-born Eradiri emerges as president of AAASME

The All Africa Association for Small and Medium Enterprises, (AAASME) has elected a Nigerian-born and former Director-General of the Bayelsa State Microfinance and Enterprise Development Agency, Dr. Ebiekure Jasper Eradiri as its President.
Ebiekure as contained in a statement made available to the newsmen was unanimously elected for meritoriously serving the AAASME for 6 years as Secretary General, then two and half months as Interim Administrator.
The Statement further unveiled a 13-member Executive Committee to work with the President in achieving the Objectives and Mandates set out by the AAASME Constitution.
Eradiri in his acceptance speech pledged to discharge the assignment…
Source: Nigerian Tribune