Nigerian-born Eradiri emerges as president of AAASME

The All Africa Association for Small and Medium Enterprises, (AAASME) has elected a Nigerian-born and former Director-General of the Bayelsa State Microfinance and Enterprise Development Agency, Dr. Ebiekure Jasper Eradiri as its President.

Ebiekure as contained in a statement made available to the newsmen was unanimously elected for meritoriously serving the AAASME for 6 years as Secretary General, then two and half months as Interim Administrator.

The Statement further unveiled a 13-member Executive Committee to work with the President in achieving the Objectives and Mandates set out by the AAASME Constitution.

Eradiri in his acceptance speech pledged to discharge the assignment…