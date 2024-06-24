NGO Seeks More Blood Donors To Save Lives

Blood

By Sarafina Christopher and Eletta Mercy

Jela Development Initiative (JDI), an NGO, has appealed to the public to donate blood to address the shortage of blood supply in hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide.

The NGO made the appeal during a blood drive on Saturday in Abuja.

The blood drive, in collaboration with the National Blood Service Commission (NBSC) and Rotary Club of Abuja is themed “Be a hero, donate blood and save lives.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the NGO, Mrs Angela Omeiza, stressed the importance of providing blood donations to aid patients in life-threatening conditions.

Omeiza, represented by the NGO’s Programme Assistant, Ms Oluchi Ihezie, said that blood donation is a noble and selfless act that impact on people’s lives.

“The organisation is dedicated to promoting voluntary blood donations, recognising the challenges many face in accessing blood due to its high cost.”

Omeiza further stated that there was a surging demand for blood…