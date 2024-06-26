Six-lane Asaba Waterfront City to revolutionise tourism, urban renewal

Efforts are being geared by Delta State government towards revolutionising tourism and urban renewal by constructing a waterfront community with a six-lane road network in Asaba, the state capital.

The project was initiated three years ago by the immediate past governor, Dr Ifeanyi 0kowa and located on the banks of the River Niger, was designed to be Africa’s newest upscale, smart and tech-driven city.

Sitting on acquired 1,000 hectares of land, the project is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture, between Delta State government, which owns 15 percent, Asaba communities which have five percent and private investors, who hold 80 percent as it is to be financed through a…