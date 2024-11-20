COP29: Environmentalist tasks world leaders on local renewable energy solutions

An environmentalist and founder of CleanCyclers and Sustainability Unscripted, has called on world leaders to advocate for local renewable energy innovations that will amplify the urgent need for climate adaptation strategies for the Arctic region and Sub-Saharan Africa at the forthcoming 29th Conference of Parties (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Otto Canon, the founder/CEO of CleanCyclers and Sustainability Unscripted, who disclosed this in a statement said that the event which will take place at the Arctic Pavilion on November 20th, 2024, with the theme: “Climate Resilience and Energy Solutions: Bridging Arctic and Africa Perspectives” will highlight the…