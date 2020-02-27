Ambode appeals high court ruling striking out his suit

Former Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has appealed the ruling of a Lagos High court which struck out the action seeking to stop the state House of Assembly from probing him over the procurement of 820 buses meant for public transportation in the state.

The Lawmakers have suspended the probe moment Ambode secured an order of court which directed parties to the suit to maintain status quo.

However, in a ruling to the interlocutory action filed by the governor yesterday, Justice Yetunde Adesanya who presided over the matter struck out the suit by the former Governor on the ground that it was premature and not justifiable.

The Judge said the Ad-hoc Committee set up to investigate Ambode is a fact-finding committee, noting that an investigation is not an indictment.

However, in the notice of appeal filed by his counsel, Mr Tayo Oyetibo, SAN, before the Lagos division of the appeal court, Ambode was praying the court to set…