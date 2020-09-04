Ohanaeze, ADF react to APC’s claim of restructuring Nigeria

By Anayo Okoli

Ohanaeze Ndigbo and another Igbo elite group led by Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, Alaigbo Development Foundation, ADF, have dismissed the claim by the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, that President Muhammadu Buhari has commenced restructuring with financial autonomy to Local Governments and the implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage, saying that restructuring is far more than that.

According to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, it is either the APC are naive and don’t know the basic principles of restructuring or is being out rightly mischievous and deliberately insulting the proponents of restructuring.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo made it clear to the ruling party that is restructuring an idea whose time has come and that there is no stopping it.

ADF, on its own reminded APC that restructuring is more fundamental than that, saying ADF believes in the reconstitution of the federation in such a way that there would be Regional autonomy.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigb, Chief Nnia…