Asthmatic patients were forced to accept to be COVID-19 positive — NHRC

As group seeks establishment of Rights Abuse Court

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, has expressed regrets over rising cases of human rights abuses in Rivers State, noting that the rights of many Asthmatic patients have been violated in Rivers State by some hospitals.

The Directors of the NHRC Rivers State Office, Mrs. Chinwe Okoroji, who spoke in Port Harcourt while receiving a report of investigation and monitoring of rights abuses by the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre, YEAC with support from Land is Life, during the Covid-19 lockdown in the country, stated that the rise was recorded from the second quarter of the year till date.

Okoroji said: “Since the Covid-19 we have had a series of humane rights violations because we also monitored the process. Like the policewoman that was killed in the Eneka area of Rivers State. This office is ranking second on reports of violations of rights received recently.

“There…