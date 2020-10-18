Diri hails protests against police brutality

Directs release of illegal detainees

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said he is totally in support of the ongoing protest against police brutality exemplified by the hashtags #EndSARS and #EndSWAT across Nigeria noting that his administration would not condone acts that infringed on the fundamental rights of citizens in the state.

Governor Diri spoke on Saturday evening when the protesters in their hundreds blocked the Government House entrance in Yenagoa to press home their demands.

The protesters had earlier staged a peaceful march, occupying a section of the Melford Okilo expressway from the Edepie axis of the state capital to Ovom.

The governor, who was returning from inspecting communities ravaged by flood, came out of his vehicle to join the youths that were waving placards and chanting slogans against police brutality.

Addressing the protesters, he noted that as a firm advocate against all forms of police brutality, he…