NCC moves to formulate policies on 5G

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) says it is working vigorously with multi-sector stakeholders to formulate policies for the 5th generation (5G) mobile network.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umaru Danbatta, made this known on Wednesday during a virtual innovative tech forum organised by Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA).

The theme of the event was ‘Multi-Stakeholders Approach to National Recovery Post-Pandemic’.

Dambatta said that the stakeholders included the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

He said other bodies working with the Commission to establish the 5G policy were Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), the Academia, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) and Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), among others.

“Our goal is that when the Federal…