NHRC condemns killing of Police officers, others

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on Tuesday strongly condemned the alleged killing of Police Officers across the country.

A statement signed by the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Barr. Tony Ojukwu, condemned the attacks and killings of security personnel across the country, saying “such heinous crime has no place in modern history and therefore should be eschewed to allow peace and orderliness to reign in the country”.

Ojukwu who stated this in Abuja while reacting to the alleged “civil attacks on Police personnel and wanton destruction of properties at some police stations in some states of the federation”, stressed that “two wrongs cannot make a right and that any aggrieved persons who have an opportunity to take their complaints and petitions to the Independent Investigative Panel set up by the Commission to hear Complaints of allegations of human rights violations by SARS should do so without further delay”.

