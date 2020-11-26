Nigeria has learnt a lot from #EndSARS protests – Boboye, FRSC head

Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshall Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says the nation has learned a lot from the October #EndSars protests during which lives and property were lost.

Oyeyemi made the remark on Thursday in Asaba, shortly after he inspected the FRSC annex office along the Onitsha-Asaba expressway which was razed by hoodlums on Oct. 21 during the protest.

He however said that the commission would not be deterred from carrying out its statutory duties in spite of the ugly incident.

“A lot of lessons have been learned, but we are back on the road. We have to do our work.

“What happened here and across the nation during the protest is quite unfortunate. But we have to move on.

“During the nationwide protests, the FRSC lost about 27 operational vehicles, while about 14 others were vandalised by hoodlums,” Oyeyemi said.

The Corps Marshall disclosed that the FRSC and the Delta Government planned to rebuild the rented burnt…