COVID-19: We ‘re in negotiation with vaccine manufacturers for supply

..

Introduces compulsory COVID-19 test for violators

.Arrests 556 violators in second wave so far

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government is currently in discussion with manufacturers of COVID-19 viral vector vaccine with a view to making vaccine available to residents amid spike in cases of patients infected with the virus.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, disclosed this on Saturday while reacting to a statement addressed to him by a concerned citizen, simply identified as Mr. Uthman, accusing the state government of incapacity and unwillingness to enforce compliance with COVID-19 pandemic protocols in the state.

Recall that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo said as COVID-19 poses one of humanity’s greatest public health challenges, the pandemic provides an opportunity to ramp up public health infrastructure in Nigeria including the training of required experts even as governments should be doing more…