Latest U.S. sanctions ‘shameful, insane,’ says Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s government on Saturday described a new round of U.S. sanctions against six Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials as “shameful and insane.”

The United States announced the latest sanctions on Friday, accusing Hong Kong and some Chinese officials of involvement in the Jan. 6 series of arrests of 53 pro-democracy activists under a new national security law.

The state department said the sanctions barred Americans from dealing with the targeted individuals. It stated that it was in response to Hong Kong’s arrest of the people in “an appalling crackdown on pro-democracy politicians and activists who were trying to advance fair and open primary elections for Hong Kong’s Legislative Council”.