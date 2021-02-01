FIRSTBANK boosts education with funding solutions for schools

First Bank of Nigeria Limited reiterated its support for schools through an array of educational based products and solutions.

The bank in a statement said that the products and solutions are targeted at enabling the acquisition of various facilities to boost the continuous expansion and improvement of the educational sector.

It added that it also has bespoke products which empower parents and guardians to meet the educational needs of their children.

The bank’s educational products and solutions include the FirstEdu Loan, Operational Vehicle Loan, Term Loans for constructing new sites and extension of existing sites, Personal Loan Against Salary (PLAS) and FirstAdvance which enhances Parents/Guardians’ capacity to pay their wards’ school fees.

Explaining the bank said: “FirstEdu loan offers short-term finance to private pre-primary, primary and secondary schools/ registered A level educational institutions with steady flow of income. The product offers…