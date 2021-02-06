I exposed Yoruba, Fulani kidnappers — Igangan Seriki Fulani, sacked from Oyo by Sunday Igboho

…Says ‘I’ve always been a rich man’

…I gave Oba of Igangan a car to use until he bought one in 1994

…I lost eight cars, a house, 207 cows, poultry etc when they razed my place

…Nigerians should help me to survive

…As protests against killer Fulani herdsmen rock Kwara community

By Demola Akinyemi

Gerewu village, in the outskirt of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital is the ancestral home of Sarkin Fulani of Igangan community in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Seriki Salihu AbdulKadir was sacked from Ibarapa last month by Yoruba freedom fighter, Mr Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho and his supporters. He was said to be providing cover and even assisted killer herdsmen in Ifangan.

Seriki AbdulKadir’s house, an unpainted, fenced and plastered bungalow building of three bedroom flat, was one of the few buildings in the community. The 78-year-old Sarkin Salihu AbdulKadir was surrounded by his wives and kinsmen discussing the misfortune that befell…