We’ve not disqualified any country in Africa from accessing COVID-19 vaccines — WHO

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The World Health Organization, WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulomboo says the WHO has not disqualified any country in Africa from accessing COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility, but rather is supporting all countries to access vaccines as quickly as possible.

Mulomboo stated this while reacting to the purported disqualification of Nigeria from access COVID 19 vaccines held on Saturday in Abuja.

He stated that all countries on the continent are currently expected to start accessing the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines by the end of February.

According to him, the vaccine is under review by WHO for Emergency Use Listing, and the outcome is expected soon.

Of the 88 million AstraZeneca doses allocated to African countries for the first phase, he said that Nigeria has received by far the largest allocation, with 16 million doses.

In addition to the Astra Zeneca doses, the WHO representative said there was an initial volume of…