TRIBUTE: The Innocent Chukwuma I knew – Olisa Agbakoba

My Name is Dr Olisa Agbakoba, founding President of Nigeria’s first and premier human rights organisation and at the time the third busiest NGO in the world, behind Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

So we started off in 1987 with a small team, not clear of the future direction until a bundle of talents arrived brought along by the late Emma Ezeazu , successor Secretary to co founder of CLO, Clement Nwankwo.

The team that came are too many to mention here but Late Chima Ubani was first in, then Lanre Emma Ogaga and many more like Felix Chidi Joe. Much later along came new intakes.

That’s when Innocent came in as an NYSC intern. He was assigned to police research singlehanded writing our important Annual Police Reports.

I recall he wrote one of the early reports in 7 straight days without break. Absolutely committed to his work, he was to demonstrate uncommon zeal during the June 12 protests. CLO in collaboration with CDHR with Late Beks has Chair, created on…