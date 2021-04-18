Ramadan: Some undisclosed NGOs cause hike of food items in Borno — BECCF

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

Borno Emirate Concern Citizens Forum (BECCF) has alleged that the increase in the price of food items, especially perishable ones at the popular Gamboru market in Maiduguri was caused by some undisclosed Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and their collaborators who buy in bulk and loaded them into trucks at an exorbitant price before taking them to unknown destinations.

The Forum said, this development has forced residents particularly Muslim Faithful to bear the brunt during the Holy Month of Ramadan, as traders patronize NGOs to the detriment of common masses.

This was revealed yesterday by the Chairman of BECCF, Zanna Hassan Boguma while addressing Newsmen at the NUJ press centre, Maiduguri.

He said, over the recent weeks, the Forum engaged the leadership of marketers and traders Union and pleaded with them on a recurrent incessant hike in prices of essential commodities during the month of Ramadan, unfortunately in one of their engagements…