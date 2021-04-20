UNICEF, WHO kick against discrimination of COVID-19 survivors

Say vaccine passports not required; Nigeria vaccinates 1.1m persons with 1st dose

By Sola Ogundipe, Chioma Obinna & Gabriel Olawale

Nigerians and the world at large have been urged to stop discrimination against survivors and those afflicted with coronavirus, even as the demand for vaccine passports that is being agitated by some European countries has been described as unnecessary.

This is coming as the World Health Organisation, WHO, has kicked against the demand for vaccine passports or certificates as being agitated by some European countries before entry by travellers from abroad.

In the views of UNICEF Communication for Development Specialist, Elizabeth Onitolo who canvassed against the spreading fake information and rumours about the COVID-19 vaccine, the time has come for Nigerians to embrace COVID-19 vaccination.

Speaking at a media dialogue in Yola, Adamawa state, she said: ”We want all Nigerians to see the coronavirus as one of the diseases ravaging the world, and…