30% of women, girls experience sexual abuse in Nigeria – Tallen

The Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Pauline Tallen, has said 30 per cent of women and girls between the ages of 15-49 experience different forms of sexual abuse.

Tallen said this, on Tuesday in Abuja, at a panel discussion to commemorate the International Day of the Midwife 2021, and the Orange World Campaign Flag-off.

The theme of the event was, “Access to Services For GBV Survivors in Nigeria: A Call to Action.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the advocacy event was organised by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), as part of its mandate of engaging health professional associations in ending Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) in Nigeria.

Tallen attributed the rising number sexual abuse, especially in the North East, to prevailing factors like child marriage and terrorism.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs. Anthonia Ekpa, said Nigeria experienced different forms of sexual abuse, and that the patriarchal…