NYPF boss hails AfDB on Youth Entrepreneurship Devt Fund

The Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF), has commended the African Development Bank (AfDB) on the launch of the Youth Entrepreneurship Development Fund to support young Africans with easy access to funds to drive Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

NYPF said this in a statement by its Chairman, Moses Siasia.

According to the statement,”the initiative would create opportunities for youths in Africa, and further inspire them into embracing entrepreneurship.

Over the years, lack of access to funds has been a major setback for aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators. The majority of our youths do not get access funds or even on a low-interest rate.

“As the AfDB President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina noted during the launch, several countries have already moved ahead to launch various sustainable youth engagement programmes, while others back home in Africa simply offer “hand-outs” to their youths. Hence, Africa must now move beyond “youth…