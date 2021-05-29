Ekweremadu on constitution review: What we did, failed to do

…Lists bills President rejected

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu in this chat with journalists speaks on the moves to amend the constitution for Nigeria. He made incisive statements on previous amendment efforts, open grazing etc. Excerpts:

For so many years, we have been on this issue of constitution amendment. Many Nigerians now see it as a waste of time and effort…

It will be unfair to say that what we have is a fruitless exercise. On our part as parliamentarians, we broke the jinx in 2010 and from then on, we have had about four scenarios. We have a list of those we were able to pass, concurred by the State Houses of Assembly, and assented to by the President. There is another set, which includes those we passed, then concurred by the State Houses of Assembly, and sent to the President, but which the President refused to assent to. There is another set that was passed by the National Assembly, but which…