Fallen Military Officers: Reps probe unpaid entitlements

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The House of Represent is looking into a petition by a Civil Society Organization, CSO, Accountable Leadership for Better Nigeria Initiative (ALBNI) that has called for the investigation in the delay in settlement of claims of soldiers who died in service during the course of fighting insecurity and security challenges in the country.

The call was contained in a petition signed by the Executive Director of ALBNI, Mr Remi Adebayo and addressed to the Committees on Defence and Army in both chambers of the National Assembly which was made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday

In the petition which was dated May 31, 2021, the Group urged the committees of the parliament to organise a public hearing to reveal and address factors responsible for the delay.

The Group said that the parliament should interface with the Federal Ministries of Defence and Finance to eliminate bottlenecks hampering prompt in disbursements entitlement to their next of…