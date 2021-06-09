EKO Hospital targets quality healthcare with approval of 110m shares





By Juliet Umeh

To ensure delivery of adequate healthcare services, EkoCorp Plc owner of Eko Hospitals last week approved the proposal to sell 110, 000,000 ordinary shares to Geoff Ohen Limited.

The resolution was reached through an electronic voting poll by the Board members and some shareholders during the company’s court-ordered Extraordinary General Meeting, EGM, in Lagos. At the end of the exercise attended by the representatives of regulatory bodies such as the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Security & Exchange Commission, SEC and 79.34 percent voted in favour of the proposal to sell 110, 000,000 ordinary shares of the company to Geoff Ohen Limited while 20.66 percent was against the proposal.

However, some aggrieved shareholders of the company staged a peaceful protest at the venue, claiming they were disenfranchised. Speaking, the company’s Acting Board Chairman, Prof. Joe Irukwu, regretted that the company recently experienced cash flow challenges which forced them…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper