IPMAN alleges collusion of men in police uniform with pipeline vandals, adulterators

Coordinator, Sector ‘C’ Command of the Surveillance and Enforcement Team of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Delta State, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has alleged collusion of some men in police uniform with pipeline vandals and petroleum adulterators, urging the Inspector General of Police and the Chief of Staff to the president, Prof . Ibraham Gambari to investigate this claim.

In a June 24, 2021 dated letter to the Chief Staff, Ambassador Ibrahim Gambari, made available to our correspondent, Eshanekpe, appointed Co-ordinator by the Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo-led presidency of IPMAN January 2021, alleged that some men in police uniform have been in an unholy alliance with those he described as culprits in pipeline vandalism, oil theft, product adulteration, vandalism of oil company facilities and sundry crimes which he said the Enforcement Team of IPMAN, was out to fight the…





