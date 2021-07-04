PMAN kicks against secret repeal, re-enactment of Copyright act





By Ayo Onikoyi

The Performing Musicians’ Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has kicked against the speed and secrecy shrouding the repeal and re-enactment of the Copyright Act 2004.

A statement issued and signed by the PMAN’s president, Pretty Okafor, indicates that the process to repeal the Act and re-enact a new one without consulting notable groups and associations in the creative industry had confounded all expectations.

“Recently, the media was agog with the news that the Bill to repeal and re-enact the Copyright Act 2004/2021 has passed second reading on the floor of the Senate. On hearing the news, PMAN contacted notable groups and associations in the creative industry, particularly the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN) and Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN), all of which denied any knowledge of the Bill and its contents. We then became very apprehensive that some sinister motives are at play to halt and reverse the progress already made…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper