Esther Benyeogo emerges winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 3





.

Esther Benyeogo emerged the winner of season 3 of the international talent show, The Voice Nigeria, on Saturday, 24 July 2021, after 18 weeks of breathtaking performances. She gained the highest number of votes, to beat out the other top 5 talents to walk home with the coveted prizes including a cash reward of 10 Million Naira, an SUV, and a recording contract from Universal Music Group.

Speaking on her win, Esther stated: “I am grateful to The Voice Nigeria and my fans out there for this amazing experience. It has been my utmost joy to come on your screens every week and share my gift on such a huge platform. This win is even more special for me because it is one thing to know you have a gift, but it means everything to be recognized for that gift. I must however give thanks to God without whom I would not be here today and also appreciate my family and friends for their love, support, and prayers. Of course, I am thankful to my Coach, Coach Darey, for making my time…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper