Heavy downpour claims 2 lives, damages 1,500 houses in 3 Katsina LGAs – SEMA

The Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) says over 1,500 houses were affected by the heavy downpour experienced on Monday in three Local Government Areas of the state, according to Alhaji Umar Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the agency.

Mohammed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Katsina that out of the number, over 800 houses were affected in Faskari, 400 in Bindawa, and 300 in Sabuwa Local Government Areas (LGAs).

He explained that in Bindawa LGA, the heavy rain, which lasted for almost five hours, caused the death of two persons, saying that the agency was already looking at how to assist the victims.

NAN recalled that the heavy rain, which started at about 10 a.m on Monday and stopped at about 4 p.m., forced many motorists to abandon their vehicles.

Some of the residents…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper