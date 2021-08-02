Stop abusing us to launch your political career, APC tells Jega





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has warned the erstwhile Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Attahiru Jega to desist from attacking her as part of his schemes to burnish his political career.

APC in a statement by the National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe was reacting to comments by Jega in which he compared the APC with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Jega had described both parties as failures, urging Nigerians to switch their allegiances to his Peoples Redemption Party PRP which he said has the solutions to the nation’s myriads of challenges.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to an uncontrolled, wrong and untenable political outburst by a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega in which he lumped the All Progressives Congress (APC),…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper