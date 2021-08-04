Abba Kyari: AGF office yet to receive official communication, says Malami’s aide





…He’s safe under Nigerian law, FBI can’t treat him like criminal — Ozekhome

Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, is yet to receive any communication on the arrest warrant issued against DCP Abba Kyari by the Federal Investigation Bureau, FBI, following his indictment by internet fraudster, Ramon Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

This came as Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Mike Ozekhome, said yesterday that the suspended cop could not be extradited from Nigeria to the United States, even in the face of the extradition treaty between both countries.

Special Assistant, Media and Public Relations, to the AGF, Umar Gwandu, said the AGF Office was yet to be informed about the development.

The AGF office is responsible for matters regarding extradition, repatriation and transfer of suspects or wanted persons.

“There is no official communication to that effect,” Gwandu said, adding that a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper