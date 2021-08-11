Cross River gets new CP





By Ike Uchechukwu

Aminu Alhassan on Wednesday assumed office as the 42nd Commissioner of Police in Cross River state.

Alhassan who assured CrossRiverians of security said that he will ensure that every officer discharged his duty with highest level of efficiency and professionalism.

His words :” The outgoing CP has consolidated the area already ,sincerely speaking as a new person succeeding him ,,I am here with a plan and a mandate ,but i must make use of his foundation and begin to build and grow from there ,there is no future without considering the present .

“He has done his best at the time he was here ,,we will build on what he has done and consolidate on it ,we will also make few adjustments .

“We will continue to team up and work with the good people of Cross River ,I will do my necessary best to make sure every officer carries out his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper