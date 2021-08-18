Judge available to release Igboho’s associates after meeting N80m bail conditions, Court clarifies





A file image of Igboho’s associates in court.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Wednesday, debunked media report that no judge was available to sign the warrant for the release of the 12 persons arrested at the residence of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, after they perfected all their bail conditions.

Igboho’s associates are yet to regain their freedom about 14 days after they were granted bail by the high court.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu had in a ruling on August 4, admitted the 12 applicants who have been in detention since July 1, on bail in the aggregate sum of N80 million.

Meanwhile, the court gave four of them— Amudat Habitat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah Oyetunji and Bamidele Sunday— whose bail applications were opposed by the Department of State Services, DSS, bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties in the like sum.

It granted bail to eight others…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper