Lagos, electricity policy and sustainable power supply







By Tayo Ogunbiyi

Apart from being the nation’s commercial nerve-centre, Lagos is also the most populous state in the country. The State alone harbours about 60 per cent of the Federation’s total industrial investments and foreign trade while also attracting 65% of Nigeria’s commercial activities. If it were a country, Lagos would have been the fifth largest economy in Africa.

Unstable electricity supply is, however, a major threat to the state’s continued socio-economic ascendancy. As it is with other states, Lagos depends entirely on the national grid for its electricity supply.

Through its two resident electricity distribution companies (Discos) – Eko and Ikeja – the state receives just about 1000MW for an average of no more than 12 hours daily, that is, 12,000 megawatt-hours, MWh, for a population exceeding 25 million.

According to a research conducted by the Lagos State Electricity Board, LSEB, a few years ago, 15,000MW of the estimated 45,000MW of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper